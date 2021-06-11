Tennis-Krejcikova beats Sakkari in dramatic French Open semi-final

PARIS: Barbora Krejcikova became the first Czech woman in 40 years to reach the French Open final as she beat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 7-5 4-6 9-7 in a nail-biting, see-saw contest on Thursday.

The world number 33 struggled with nerves throughout but eventually proved more consistent than Sakkari, who got tight when she served for the match at 5-4 in the third set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Krejcikova will face Russian 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who will also be making her maiden appearance in a major singles final, on Saturday.

She will be looking to emulate Hana Mandlikova, who won the title at Roland Garros in 1981.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)