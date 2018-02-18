Tennis: Kvitova powers through to Qatar Open final after beating Wozniacki

DOHA: Petra Kvitova came from a set down to beat world number one Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday (Feb 17) to record her 12th successive victory and advance to the Qatar Open final.

The Czech star won 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 to set up a final against Spain's Garbine Muguruza on Sunday.

It will be Kvitova's second final this month, after already winning in St Petersburg.

Currently the world number 21, the final in Doha also underlines her push to get back to the elite of the woman's game following a horrific knife attack at her home 14 months ago.

"I don't know what happened. I just came to play and I was crazy a little bit in my mind and I was playing it everywhere," said a jubilant Kvitova afterwards about her comeback.

She hit 50 winners, many from her powerful forehand, and her victory was the third she has recorded this week in Doha over a member of the world's top 10.

Her winning streak is now the second longest of her career and she is only two games short of equalling her record set seven years ago.

After losing the first set it looked like she was set to become another victim of Wozniacki, the newly-crowned Australian Open champion, who has enjoyed a blistering start to the season.

But Kvitova forced a tie-break in the second set after her opponent served for the match then won six straight points to force a third set.

"In the tiebreak when I was down 3-1, I was just really angry with myself so I just tried to hit some winners. That's how that ended," she said.

Doha would have been Wozniacki's third final this season, after Auckland and the Australian Open.

"Definitely disappointing when I had a chance to serve it out twice in that second set," said Wozniacki.

"She played aggressively and I made a few unforced errors and I felt that was frustrating because I had my opportunities there."

The Dane added however that she was pleased with the her week's work which saw her become only the fourth woman in history to earn $30 million prize money.

"I think we played both really well and I can take a lot out of that.

"I just need to live and learn and try not to make the same mistake when I play her next time."