Tennis: Kyrgios fined US$113,000 for Cincinnati meltdown

CINCINNATI: Controversial Australian star Nick Kyrgios was on Thursday (Aug 15) fined US$113,000 after his explosive Cincinnati Masters meltdown which saw him smash two racquets, launch an abusive tirade at the chair umpire as well as appear to spit at the official.

The ATP said the massive sanction included individual fines for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, an audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct during his second round loss to Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyrgios was warned that he could also face a suspension from the sport once a full investigation has taken place.