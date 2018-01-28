Tennis: Marach and Pavic win Australian Open men's doubles title

MELBOURNE: Seventh seeded Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic won their first Grand Slam doubles title on Saturday (Jan 27), crowned Australian Open champions in a tough final 6-4, 6-4.

The seventh seeds, from Austria and Croatia, saw off the challenge from Colombian pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, seeded 11.

It was Marach and Pavic's fourth Grand Slam as a team, with their best performance before now an appearance in the Wimbledon final last year.

They came into the tournament in top form after winning warm-up events in Doha and Auckland.



