Tennis: Melbourne winner Kenin breaks into top 10

PARIS: Sofia Kenin's rise to a career-high seventh in the world after her surprise Australian Open triumph was confirmed Monday (Feb 3) with the publication of the latest WTA rankings.

The unheralded American jumped eight places into a top 10 headed by Ashleigh Barty following Saturday's stunning 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Garbine Muguruza in Melbourne.

Australian Barty, who fell to 21-year-old Kenin in the semi-finals, retained her position as world number one ahead of Simona Halep, who replaced Karolina Pliskova, ousted in the third round.

Latest WTA rankings published on Monday:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8367 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROU) 6101 (+1)

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5290 (-1)

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4775 (+1)

5. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4675 (+2)

6. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4665

7. Sofia Kenin (USA) 4495 (+8)

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3965 (+2)

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3915

10. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3626 (-6)

11. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3466 (-3)

12. Madison Keys (USA) 2962 (-1)

13. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2820 (-1)

14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2753 (-1)

15. Petra Martic (CRO) 2586 (-1)

16. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2527 (+16)

17. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2430 (-1)

18. Alison Riske (USA) 2360 (+1)

19. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2360 (-2)

20. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2175 (-2)