Tennis: Murray pulls out of next month's Marseille Open

MELBOURNE: Andy Murray has pulled out of next month's Marseille Open as he "may have to undergo surgery again", the tournament organisers said on Friday (Jan 18).

Murray has struggled to regain form since undergoing hip surgery last January and was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday having said the tournament could be his last as a professional.

"... due to ongoing pain in the hip, Andy Murray may have to undergo surgery again and therefore playing the upcoming tournaments including Marseille was no longer an option," the organisers said in a statement.

"It's tough but I don't have a choice, I was very keen on returning to Marseille where I won the tournament in 2008. This title, one of the first of my career, remains a great memory," Murray added in the statement.

