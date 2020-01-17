Tennis: Murray return delayed further due to slow recovery - Report

LONDON: Andy Murray has delayed his comeback to tennis because of a slower-than-expected recovery from bone bruising that resulted from a career-saving hip surgery last year, the three-times Grand Slam champion told the BBC.

The former world number one played in the Davis Cup last November but decided in late December that he was not fit enough to play the Australian Open after bruising flared up. He had, however, hoped to return for tournaments in February.

"The bone bruising is taking longer to heal than first thought, so I won't be playing in Montpellier or Rotterdam in February," the 32-year-old told the BBC.

"I don't want to rush anything or put a timeline on my recovery. I'm going to listen to my body and step back on the court to compete when the time is right."

Murray had the hip resurfacing surgery at the start of 2019 after he tearfully told reporters at last year's Australian Open that he was constantly in pain and his career appeared over.

The Scot, however, returned to the circuit last June and played doubles before singles at the Cincinnati Masters and then played six further tournaments, winning in Antwerp.

He played in the Davis Cup last November, but with the injury causing him issues he chose not to travel to Miami for his usual training camp and then withdrew on Dec 28 from the Australian Open, which runs from Jan 20 to Feb 2.

He had initially hoped to return in the Feb 3 to Feb 9 tournament in Montpellier.

