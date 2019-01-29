Tennis: Murray undergoes hip surgery in London

REUTERS: Former world number one Andy Murray has undergone a hip resurfacing surgery in London, the 31-year-old Scot said on Tuesday (Jan 29)

Murray has struggled to regain form since undergoing hip surgery last year and was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this month, having said the tournament could be his last as a professional.

The 31-year-old's post on Instagram featured an X-ray picture of his hip.

"I now have a metal hip," Murray wrote in his post.

"Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain."

Three-time Grand Slam Murray initially had surgery on his right hip in January 2018 and has played 15 matches since returning to action last June.

He was due to play in next month's Marseille Open but withdrew from the tournament last week.

