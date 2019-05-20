Tennis: Nadal beats Djokovic to win ninth Rome title

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
ROME: Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 to win a ninth Italian Open title and a record 34rd Masters crown on Sunday (May 19).

World number one Djokovic, winner at the Madrid Open last week, produced an error-strewn performance in his 54th meeting with second-ranked Nadal.

Nadal overtakes Djokovic at the top of the list for Masters wins - the pair were level at 33 each before Sunday's final - in a timely boost ahead of his assault on a 12th French Open crown in a week's time.

