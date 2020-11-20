Tennis: Nadal beats Tsitsipas to reach semis at ATP Finals

LONDON: Rafa Nadal kept alive his hopes of winning the year-ending ATP Finals for the first time as he beat Greek defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 4-6 6-2 on Thursday (Nov 19).

The last round-robin match in the London Group was a straight knockout with both men having lost to Dominic Thiem and beaten Andrey Rublev earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it was Spaniard Nadal who always appeared the likely winner despite a lapse which allowed Tsitsipas to extend the contest into a decider at a near-deserted O2 Arena.

After a flurry of service breaks at the start of the third set, the 34-year-old Nadal pulled away to reach the semi-finals for the first time in five years.

As group runner-up behind Thiem, he will face Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final with the Russian assured of top spot in the Tokyo Group.

"In general this was a very positive match for me," said Nadal, who despite winning 20 Grand Slam titles has only two runners-up places to show for his previous nine appearances at the ATP Finals. "Excited to be in the semi-finals."



Advertisement