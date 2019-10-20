Tennis: Nadal marries partner of 14 years in Mallorca

Spain's tennis great Rafael Nadal, pictured Sep 19, 2019, has wed Xisca Perello
Spain's tennis great Rafael Nadal, pictured Sep 19, 2019, has wed Xisca Perello in Mallorca. (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

MADRID: Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday (Oct 19).

Nadal, the 19-time grand slam champion, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.

Juan Carlos I, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was believed to be among those in attendance while the Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.

Nadal, 33, met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello.

