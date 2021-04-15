Tennis: Nadal not concerned about Medvedev's positive COVID-19 test

LONDON: Rafa Nadal said he was not worried about contracting COVID-19 despite having trained with Daniil Medvedev, who was forced to withdraw from this week's Monte Carlo Masters after a positive test.

Russian Medvedev, who was seeded second at the ATP Masters 1000 event, was put in isolation on Tuesday, a day after he practised with world number three Nadal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was not worried because I practised with him, but I was never close to him," Nadal said after his second-round victory over Federico Delbonis on Wednesday. "When these things happen, it is not good. But I felt sorry for him more than for me.

"I was never in touch with him, never closer than four meters, only at the end to say thanks for one second. But anything can happen, of course."

Spaniard Nadal, chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, showed little rust in his first competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, sweeping past Argentine Delbonis 6-1 6-2.

Up next for the 20-times Grand Slam champion is a clash with former world number three Grigor Dimitrov, whom he has defeated in 13 of their 14 tour meetings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We've had some great matches," Nadal said. "In Melbourne, of course ... Beijing, another one in Shanghai. He's a good friend, a great player. It's going to be tough."

Nadal, 34, is confident he has shaken off the back problems that plagued him in Melbourne this year.

"I feel good. I think I had great practice sessions for the last three, four weeks," he said. Physically and mentally, I'm enjoying being on tour."

