Tennis: Nadal spins his way into third round with near flawless display

Sport

Tennis: Nadal spins his way into third round with near flawless display

Nadal at Australian Open
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Australia's Matthew Ebden during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia on Jan 16, 2019. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MELBOURNE: Rafa Nadal picked apart second round opponent Matthew Ebden 6-3 6-2 6-2 at the Australian Open on Wednesday (Jan 16), in a near flawless display of top-spinning artistry.

The second seed overcame an early first set challenge from the Australian, who should have secured a break-of-serve with the scores locked at 3-3.

Ebden missed a backhand volley off an unexceptional passing shot - and it proved costly.

The Australian was broken the next game, succumbing with a double-fault, and the Spaniard went through the broken line of defence.

The 17-times Grand Slam winner was never seriously challenged again, and moved seamlessly into the third round where he will play either Alex de Minaur or Henri Laaksonen.

Source: Reuters/ec/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark