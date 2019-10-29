Tennis: Osaka suffers WTA Finals injury heartbreak for second year running

SHENZHEN: Two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka withdrew from the season-ending WTA Finals with a shoulder problem on Tuesday (Oct 29), the second straight year she has been forced out due to injury.

Osaka, who retired during last year's edition of the lucrative year-ender with a hamstring injury, had been due to play world number one Ashleigh Barty later on Tuesday (Oct 29).

"I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals," Osaka said. "It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it's the biggest WTA event of the year."

"This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season. I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year," she added.

Osaka had started the US$14 million round-robin tournament with a tough three-set victory over Petra Kvitova on Sunday to extend her winning streak to 11 matches after titles in Beijing and Osaka.

She had been determined to make amends for a disappointing WTA Finals debut last year, when her winless campaign ended with her retiring in tears against Kiki Bertens due to a hamstring injury.

World number 10 Bertens will replace Osaka for the remaining matches and plays Barty in Red Group action on Tuesday.

