Tennis: Naomi Osaka sweeps into third round at Olympics

TOKYO: Home favourite Naomi Osaka stepped up her quest for Olympic gold on Monday (Jul 26) as she eased into the third round of the Tokyo Games tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

The Japanese star was playing for the second time in as many days after her first match was put back 24 hours, with Osaka given the honour of lighting the Olympic cauldron in last Friday's opening ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osaka earned the first break of the match to take a 5-3 lead, saving a break point with an emphatic smash in the following game as she served out to take the first set.



The second seed broke the 50th-ranked Golubic twice in a row to begin the second set, pocketing seven straight games before clinching victory in 65 minutes.

She will meet the winner of the match between 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova and Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu for a place in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osaka is the highest-ranked player left in the draw following the shock exit of world number one and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty in the first round.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

