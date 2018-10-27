Tennis: Nishikori into Vienna semis, closes in on ATP Finals spot

VIENNA: Japan's Kei Nishikori enhanced his prospects of appearing at the ATP Finals in London next month with a 6-3, 6-1 quarter-final win over top seed Dominic Thiem in Vienna on Friday (Oct 26).

Nishkori jumped a place into ninth in the race to make it to the season-finale contested by the top eight players in the world.

Thiem is currently in eighth spot.

Nishkori will face Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin in the semi-finals on Saturday, with South African Kevin Anderson facing Fernando Verdasco in the other semi.

Quarter-final results:

Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-3, 6-1

Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4)

Fernando Verdasco (ESP) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4, 2-1 abandon

Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6 (7/2), 1-2 - retired