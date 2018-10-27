Tennis: Nishikori into Vienna semis, closes in on ATP Finals spot

Kei Nishikori
Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball to Dominic Thiem from Austria during the Open ATP Tennis Tournament in Vienna, Austria. (HANS PUNZ/APA/AFP)
VIENNA: Japan's Kei Nishikori enhanced his prospects of appearing at the ATP Finals in London next month with a 6-3, 6-1 quarter-final win over top seed Dominic Thiem in Vienna on Friday (Oct 26).

Nishkori jumped a place into ninth in the race to make it to the season-finale contested by the top eight players in the world.

Thiem is currently in eighth spot.

Nishkori will face Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin in the semi-finals on Saturday, with South African Kevin Anderson facing Fernando Verdasco in the other semi.

Quarter-final results:

Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-3, 6-1

Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4)

Fernando Verdasco (ESP) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4, 2-1 abandon

Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6 (7/2), 1-2 - retired

Source: AFP/de

