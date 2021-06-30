Tennis: Nishioka downs towering Isner despite 36-ace barrage

LONDON:L Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka shrugged off a 36-ace barrage, as well as a 38-centimetre height difference, to defeat John Isner on Wednesday (Jun 30) to reach the Wimbledon second round for the first time.

Nishioka won 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 against the 2018 semi-finalist who also unleashed 87 winners.

Standing at just 5ft 7ins (1.70m) to the 28th-seeded American's 6ft 10in (2.08m), the 58th-ranked Nishioka triumphed after three previous first round exits.

The 25-year-old will face Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia for a spot in the last 32.