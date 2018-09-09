Tennis: Osaka beats Serena to win first Grand Slam title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she beat Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Saturday.

Osaka, 20, prevailed in the first major final of her career, thus preventing Williams from winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams was given a game penalty during the second set after a row erupted with umpire Carlos Ramos, who handed the American a code violation for illegal on-court coaching.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Pritha Sarkar)