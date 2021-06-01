Tennis-Osaka withdraws from French Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka announced on Monday she was withdrawing from the French Open in the wake of her decision to boycott post-match media duties at the Grand Slam tournament.

Osaka was fined US$15,000 by Grand Slam organisers for failing to attend a news conference following her first-round win.

The 23-year-old made the announcement on Twitter.

"I think now the best thing for the tournament, other players and my wellbeing is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focussing on the tennis."

