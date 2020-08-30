Tennis: Paire tests positive for COVID-19 before US Open

NEW YORK: France's Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 and pulled out of the US Open starting on Monday, French sports daily L'Equipe on reported on Sunday (Aug 30).

Paire, seeded 17th at the Grand Slam event, had been scheduled to play Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paire's name no longer appeared on the list of seeds on the tournament website on Sunday and the men's draw showed that Majchrzak would play Spain's Marcel Granollers.

A United States Tennis Association spokesman said he could "only confirm that a player has tested positive and has been withdrawn".

The 31-year-old Paire arrived in New York to play the Western & Southern Open last week, a tune-up for the US Open, but he did not complete his first-round match against Croatia's Borna Coric.

Paire appeared to be unwell during the match, asking for a doctor in the opening set before retiring in the second while trailing 6-0, 1-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

L'Equipe said fellow Frenchmen Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino, Gregoire Barrere and Edouard Roger Vasselin were also asked to self-isolate in their hotel rooms after Paire's positive test.

The US Open is being played without fans and in a biosecure bubble due to the pandemic, but several high-ranking players skipped the tournament due to coronavirus concerns.