Tennis: Powerful Pera sends ninth seed Konta out

MELBOURNE: World number 123 Bernarda Pera sent ninth seed Johanna Konta tumbling out of the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday (Jan 18) with a 6-4, 7-5 upset in blazing sunshine on court two.

A lacklustre serving display from the British number one allowed lefthander Pera ample opportunity to showcase her powerful returns off both sides and the 23-year-old American duly delivered.

Bernarda Pera of the US hits a shot against Johanna Konta of Britain. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

A single break of serve for 5-4 was enough to sew up the first set after 39 minutes when Konta sent a backhand long and lucky loser Pera was soon over the Briton's serve in the second.

Konta, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2016 and quarter-finalist last year, saved four match points but Pera was not to be denied and set up a meeting with Barbora Strycova when the Briton fluffed an overhead volley.

