Tennis star Rafael Nadal marries partner of 14 years

MADRID: Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Mery Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday (Oct 19).

Nadal, the 19-time grand slam champion, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.

Juan Carlos I, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was believed to be among those in attendance while the Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.

Nadal, 33, met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello.

Spanish media reported back in January that Nadal proposed last May during a trip to Rome. The couple had apparently kept the engagement private.

The tennis star had previously talked about wanting to start a family.

"Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family," he previously told UK publication Hello! in an interview. "I love children and I would like my children to do what they like."

