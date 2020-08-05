Tennis: Rafael Nadal to skip US Open due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK: World number two Rafael Nadal confirmed on Tuesday (Aug 4) that he will not defend his US Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows as organisers released the singles entry list for the Grand Slam.

Spain's Nadal had said in June that he had reservations about travelling to the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic and he joins women's world number one Australian Ash Barty in skipping the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year's US Open," Nadal said on Twitter. "The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it."



"We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank (everyone) for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen. We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year.

"This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel."



After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020





Advertisement

Advertisement

The Madrid Open, which was scheduled to take place from Sep 12-20, was cancelled on Tuesday due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Spanish capital.

World number one Novak Djokovic, a three-time champion in New York, headlines the men's list along with last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev and other top 10 players including Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

Nine of the top 10 women's players, including 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and holder Bianca Andreescu, are on the entry list along with 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.

As many as 13 Grand Slam champions are in the women's draw including Romania's Simona Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion and 2018 French Open winner, and this year's Australian Open champion American Sofia Kenin.

Organisers said the seedings would be announced closer to the start of the tournament.



Over the weekend, Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the US Open, saying he was giving it a miss for "the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives".

The opinionated Kyrgios, ranked just 40 but a major drawcard, last month blasted the ATP as "selfish" for pressing ahead with plans for the US Open, which is scheduled to start in New York on Aug 31.

