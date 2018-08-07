Tennis: Raonic completes home double in Toronto

TORONTO: Milos Raonic posted a second Canadian victory on Monday (Aug 6), joining Peter Polansky in the second round of the ATP Toronto Masters.

Vasek Pospisil was hoping to complete a local hat-trick in a night match against Croatian Borna Coric after a three-hour afternoon rain interruption.

Advertisement

Former Wimbledon finalist Raonic, ranked 29th due to an injury plagued 2017, won in his first match since going out in the Wimbledon quarter-finals to John Isner a month ago.

Polansky reached the second round for a third straight year, upsetting Australian world number 52 Matt Ebden 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

As in 2017, when Raonic ran into Roger Federer after winning his home opener, Polansky, who is ranked 121, will again face a Grand Slam champion, taking on 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic, seeded sixth.

Raonic sent over his 15th ace as well as a double-fault as he served for the win against Goffin, who had no answer to the Canadian's big game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Belgian sent a return long to hand Raonic a match point, with the Canadian finishing it all off on his first chance as Goffin sent a forehand into the net after an hour and a quarter.

"It was tough, I was fortunate to find a way to win today," Raonic said. "I was not sure how it would so - I'm glad it went the way it did."

The Canadian had to fight to secure the second set, saving three break points as he served for the opener.

"I'm glad to have gone through that. I'm also glad he didn't make any returns. This was a good win, but there is another match coming which will create a lot of problems for me.

"Right now, I'm happy with how things are going."

In other matches after the bad weather passed, 11th seed Diego Schwartzman crushed Kyle Edmund 6-1, 6-2, lone Brit in the field after the withdrawal of Andy Murray.

Jack Sock, who has not won a match since before Roland Garros more than two months ago, lost in the first round for a fourth straight event, going down 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to Daniil Medvedev.

Benoit Paire reined in his fearsome temper to earn a straightforward first-round win after a costly outburst on court last week.

The volatile 55th-ranked Frenchman advanced over American Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-4 to set up a showdown with top seed Rafael Nadal.

Paire exploded in anger last week during a first-round Washington loss to Marcos Baghdatis, destroying three racquets and earning a massive fine of US$16,500.

Nadal leads the draw with holder Alexander Zverev, the weekend champion in Washington, the second seed.

Federer is skipping the event during the week of his 37th birthday and will return next week in Cincinnati at his only scheduled tune-up event prior to the US Open.

Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka extended his run of weekend success as he beat Japan's Yuichi Sugita 6-2, 6-3. Pablo Carreno-Busta advanced when Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka retired after the first set.