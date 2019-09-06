Tennis: Record-chasing Serena powers into 10th US Open final

NEW YORK: A rampaging Serena Williams moved to the brink of a record equalling 24th career Grand Slam title on Thursday (Sep 5) storming past Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-1 to book her spot in the US Open final.

Since returning to action after the birth of her first child Williams has come agonisingly close to matching Margaret Court's mark three times and will have a chance on Saturday to do so in front of an adoring home crowd for a second successive year.

The 37-year-old American, who made her US Open debut in 1998, drew level with Chris Evert for the most wins in tournament history after advancing to a 33rd major final.

"It's impressive. To be in any club with Chrissie is awesome," said Williams, who lifted her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open.

"I couldn't have done it without this crowd. You guys have literally been here for 20 years and I'm still here."

Williams fought off six break points across her opening three service games before finding her rhythm to dispatch Wimbledon semi-finalist Svitolina in 70 minutes, hitting 34 winners against just 20 unforced errors.

"I know how (Svitolina) can play, she's such a good player. Obviously two semis in a row is really hard to do and I just wanted to not get off to a slow start and I wanted to hang on in there."

Williams, who was beaten by Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final in July, returns to the championship match in New York a year on from her infamous meltdown in a loss to Naomi Osaka overshadowed by controversy.

She is chasing a first Slam title since the 2017 Australian Open and hasn't won the US Open since 2014.

Svitolina, 24, was attempting to become just the second Ukrainian to play in a Grand Slam singles final after Andrei Medvedev, who lost in five sets to Andre Agassi at the 1999 French Open.

Svitolina, who accounted for two-time former US Open champion Venus Williams and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys en route to the last four, put Williams under early pressure at Arthur Ashe Stadium but wilted as her rival hit her groove.



Last year Williams was left in tears following a chaotic and controversial loss to Naomi Osaka on Arthur Ashe Stadium. She has also lost two Wimbledon finals since her return.

Now all that stands between the 37-year-old and her Holy Grail is Canadian Bianca Andreescu or Swiss Belinda Bencic, who will meet in the other semi-final later on Thursday.

The semi-final offered a classic matchup of styles with Williams and her prodigious power up against Svitolina, one of the best counter punches in the women's game.

Williams did not have her "A" game in warm conditions but the former-world number one knew exactly what was needed particularly on the big points.

The fifth seeded Ukrainian had no shortage of chances but could not convert any of six break opportunities.

A ruthless Williams, however, bombarded Svitolina with punishing forehands and six aces to register her 101st US Open win, which tied her with Chris Evert for the most at Flushing Meadows.

