Tennis: Serena flies into semi-final, claims 100th US Open win

NEW YORK: Serena Williams claimed her 100th win at the US Open in style on Tuesday, dismantling her quarter-final opponent Wang Qiang 6-1 6-0 in a blistering 44-minute performance that ended any questions over a twisted ankle from the previous round.

"I never thought that I would get to 100," Williams said after the match, reflecting on the two decades she's spent playing at Flushing Meadows. "It's so special. I never want to let it go."

The 37-year-old American was dominant from the start, firing off 25 winners, compared to zero from 18th-seed Wang, and winning 90 per cent of her first serve points.

During her fourth-round match on Sunday, Williams slipped and fell while running to the net and twisted her right ankle but said on Tuesday she was feeling "great".

Williams faces fifth-seed Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals.

