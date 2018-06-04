Tennis-Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with injury

PARIS: American Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open on Monday, shortly before she was due on court to face Maria Sharapova in a much-anticipated fourth round showdown.

The 36-year-old 23-times Grand Slam champion, making a comeback after a maternity break, told a news conference she had a pectoral muscle injury.

"Unfortunately I'm having some issues with my pec muscle. Right now I can't actually serve it's kind of hard to play," she said.

"I'm having an MRI (scan) tomorrow, I'm going to stay here to see the doctors and see as many specialists as I can. I won't know (how serious the injury is) until I get those results."

"I'm beyond disappointed," added three-time Roland Garros champion Williams who was playing in her first Grand Slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open.



Williams had worked hard to get back in shape and was making her Grand Slam comeback at the French Open following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia last September.

"I gave up so much from time with my daughter and time with my family all for this moment. So it's really difficult to be in this situation."



"Physically I'm doing great. It hasn't been easy. I sacrificed so much to be at this event. I'm going to continue to get better. I had such a wonderful performance in my first Grand Slam back," she added.



The shock withdrawal came just minutes before she was due on Court Philippe Chatrier to face bitter rival Sharapova.

Williams has not lost to the Russian since 2004, winning the last 18 matches.

It had been the most eagerly-awaited match of the tournament, coming just two days after Williams had blasted Sharapova's autobiography for being "100 per cent hearsay" when it came to references about her.

Sharapova, the champion in Paris in 2012 and 2014, goes on to play a first quarter-final at the Slams since losing to Williams at the same stage at the 2016 Australian Open.

It was in Melbourne that Sharapova tested positive for meldonium after which she served a 15-month doping ban.

She will face either 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza or Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine for a semi-final place.