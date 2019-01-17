Tennis: Seventh seed Thiem retires hurt, Popyrin advances

Thiem and Popyrin
Austria's Dominic Thiem (L) embraces after retiring from his men's singles match against Australia's Alexei Popyrin (R) on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 17, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Paul Crock)
MELBOURNE: Seventh seed Dominic Thiem's Australian Open campaign came to a premature end with the Austrian retiring hurt in his second round clash against wildcard Alexei Popyrin on Thursday.

Thiem appeared frustrated during the match, smashing one of his racquets, as he trailed 7-5 6-4 2-0 before retiring.

Local favourite Popyrin will play the winner of Lucas Pouille and Maximilian Marterer in the third round.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett in Melbourne; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Source: Reuters

