Tennis-Shapovalov pulls out of French Open due to shoulder injury

REUTERS: Canadian Denis Shapovalov said on Sunday he will not play at the French Open due to a lingering shoulder injury.

The world number 14 lost to Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(6) 6-4 in Saturday's Geneva Open final.

"I'm saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I've made the difficult decision to withdrawal (sic) from @rolandgarros," he tweeted https://twitter.com/denis_shapo/status/1396578712733224962.

"Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros."

Shapovalov reached the second round at the French Open last year.

He is the latest player to withdraw from the claycourt Grand Slam, which begins on May 30, after former champions Stan Wawrinka and Simona Halep also pulled out because of injuries.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)