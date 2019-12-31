Tennis: Sharapova returns to action in Brisbane

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi on Dec 19, 2019. (AFP Photo)
PARIS: Former world number one Maria Sharapova will open her 2020 campaign in Brisbane after being awarded a wild card by organisers, the five-time major winner announced on Monday (Dec 30).

The 32-year-old Russian hasn't played since a first round loss to career-long rival Serena Williams at the US Open in August.

"Hi Brisbane, I have missed you so much and I am so excited to start my season at your tournament and in your city," Sharapova said in a video message on her Instagram account.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you all in a couple of days."

Sharapova has slipped to 133 in the world rankings after a 2019 season plagued by a shoulder injury which limited her to just 15 competitive matches.

She won the Brisbane title in 2015.

This year's tournament in the Australian city gets underway on Monday.

