Tennis: Small shoulder procedure to delay Sharapova return

MIAMI: Maria Sharapova has undergone a small surgical procedure on her right shoulder and will miss next month's Miami Open in Florida, she said on Wednesday (Feb 27).

Sharapova has not played since the St Petersburg Trophy four weeks ago when she withdrew before a second-round match.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old former world number one has already said she would not play in the Mar 6 to Mar 17 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California.

The Miami Open starts on Mar 19.

"I have struggled with shoulder pain since last summer," Sharapova wrote on her Instagram page.



"For 10 weeks post US Open, I focused on getting my rotator cuff and scapula strong to support a surgically repaired fraying tendon and a small labrum tear. Although my shoulder got strong, it didn't help the pain on impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"After a few different opinions in a few different countries, last week I had a small procedure done which will take a few weeks to heal."

Sharapova, who beat defending Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki before losing in the fourth round at Melbourne Park in January, added that she was "incredibly committed" to returning to competition.

