Tennis: Sonego ends Italian drought in Cagliari ATP tournament

CAGLIARI: Italy's Lorenzo Sonego rallied past defending champion Laslo Djere of Serbia to win the second ATP title of his career in Cagliari on Sunday.

Sonego, the third seed, won 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in just over three hours to become the first Italian to lift a trophy at home since Filippo Volandri in Palermo in October 2006.

The 25-year-old, who reached the fourth round in Roland Garros last year, added to his title in Antalya, Turkey in 2019, having lost his previous final appearance in Vienna last October.

Sonego completed a double on the Mediterranean island having partnered Andrea Vavassori to doubles victory on Saturday.

Djere, ranked 57, had been hoping to claim his third title in as many finals after Rio de Janeiro in 2019 and Cagliari last year.