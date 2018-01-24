Tennis: South Korea's Chung reaches Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE: South Korea's Chung Hyeon continued his fairy tale run at the Australian Open when he reached the semi-finals on Wednesday (Jan 24).

Chung defeated American Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to reach the final four, making him the first South Korean to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam event.

The 21-year-old giant-killer defeated highly fancied Alexander Zverev and former world number one Novak Djokovic on route to the quarter-final.

He now faces either Roger Federer of Thomas Berdych for a place in the final.

South Korea's Hyeon Chung's mother and brother celebrate his win over Tennys Sandgren of the US during their men's singles quarter-finals match on day 10 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 24, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Greg Wood)

The rising Korean star joins Briton Kyle Edmund as the first unseeded men's semi-finalists in Melbourne since Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2008.

In a tense 11-minute final game he claimed victory on his sxith match point after Sandgren threw everything at the South Korean in a bid to stay in the match.

"In the last game at 40-0 up I was thinking what I had to do at the ceremony, something like that, and after the break points I was like, nothing to do with ceremony, but just keep playing, stay focused," Chung said on court in English.

Asked who he wanted to face in the semi-final, Federer or Berdych, Chung replied diplomatically with a smile: "It's 50-50."

The defeat ended an extraordinary tournament for the 97th-ranked Sandgren, who had not won at a Grand Slam before winning four matches here, including upsets of former winner Stan Wawrinka and fifth seed Dominic Thiem.

Chung jumped out of the blocks with an early break before taking the opening set in 37 minutes, serving at a high 85 per cent.

He was playing on the baseline, taking time away from the American and controlling the points.

Chung broke in the opening game of the second set with a delightful backhand across the net taking the line. But Sandgren began to get more into the contest and broke back in the fourth when Chung's forehand was wide.

Sandgren broke again in the eighth and was serving for the second set before he was broken with a netted forehand.

Chung maintained his level in the tiebreaker, getting to set point before he forced a Sandgren forehand long.

Chung broke in the fourth game of the final set and but temporarily his victory charge was stalled before he got home on his sixth match point.