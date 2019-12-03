Tennis: Spanish tennis player Suarez Navarro to retire after 2020 season

MADRID: Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro said on Tuesday (Dec 3) that she will retire from the sport at the end of the 2020 season to focus on "other priorities".

The 31-year-old has slipped to 55th in the WTA rankings, down from a career-high of sixth in 2016.

"I am beginning to have other priorities and tennis is a very demanding sport that requires a lot of sacrifice," said Suarez Navarro, who has won US$11.58 million in career prize money.

"This last year will be a year with the same expectations, just as intense, just as demanding."

Suarez Navarro has won two WTA singles titles and lost another nine finals, while she has reached Grand Slam quarter-finals seven times without ever making the last four.