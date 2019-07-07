Tennis: Star duo Murray and Serena ease to victory on Wimbledon bow

LONDON: Superstar duo Andy Murray and Serena Williams breezed into the second round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon on Saturday (Jul 6), beating Germany's Andreas Mies and Chile's Alexa Guarachi 6-4, 6-1.

Murray and Williams - both former world number ones and singles champions at Wimbledon - had little trouble in dispensing with their opponents.

"Obviously I had lost in the doubles earlier (with Pierre-Hugues Herbert) so all my energy is focussed on the mixed but it was a good start," said Murray.

Murray said physically he felt fine after two matches in one day, save for a stiff back.

The hip he had 'life-changing surgery' on earlier this year had not given him any trouble.

"I feel good and am happy to be alive in this," said Serena.

There was an element of farce when they let slip a set point in the opener as Williams ended up tumbling over and landing unceremoniously on her backside at the net.

However, they closed out the set and took control of the next by breaking their opponents immediately.

Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, said there was no boss in the team.

"I said to Serena before the match we are the younger siblings so we are used to being bossed by our older brother and sister," chipped in two-time Wimbledon winner Murray.

While mixed doubles is foreign territory largely for Murray, Williams is the youngest ever female winner, partnering Max Mirnyi to victory in 1998 aged just 16 at Wimbledon.