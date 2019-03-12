Tennis: Struff stuns ailing Zverev to reach Indian Wells fourth round

INDIAN WELLS: Jan-Lennard Struff stunned an under-the-weather world number three Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 on Monday (Mar 11) to reach the fourth round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

Struff, ranked 55th in the world, had never beaten his fellow German in four prior meetings.

But he was more than a match for the reigning ATP Finals champion, who said he has been battling illness for a week.

"That hasn't changed, unfortunately," said Zverev, who was coming off an appearance in the final at Acapulco where he lost to Australian Nick Kyrgios.

"I think I just got unlucky, I got a virus somewhere, and that's how it is," he said. "Now it's about getting healthy and about recovering and preparing myself for Miami, because Miami is the tournament I do well in, history-wise. Here I have always struggled."

Struff will fight for a quarter-final berth against 13th-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic, who rallied from 4-1 down in the third set to beat US qualifier Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Struff beat Raonic in the first round in Dubai last month.