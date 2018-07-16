Tennis: Taiwan's Tseng wins Wimbledon boys' title

LONDON: Taiwan's Tseng Chun-Hsin won the Wimbledon boys' title for the first time on Sunday (Jul 15) as the 16-year-old claimed his second junior Grand Slam crown this year.

Tseng ended Jack Draper's bid to become the first British winner of the Wimbledon boys' singles title in 56 years with a 6-1, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 victory on Court One.

Advertisement

Tseng, the world junior number one and top seed, won the French Open boys' title last month and finished as Australian Open junior runner-up in January.

"It's really given me big confidence. It was a really big achievement. I have to thank so many people that helped me to achieve this goal," Tseng said.

Tseng, whose hero is Japanese star and former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori, revealed he plans to turn professional next year.

"I think after this next year I will start to play professional tournaments. This year I play maybe (junior) US Open and after I will turn to the pro circuit," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My favourite idol is Kei Nishikori because I think he's the best Asian player. I play similar to him, so I want to be like him."

Tseng, already up to 601 in the senior rankings, had raced away with the first four games before Draper got on the scoreboard.

Draper, who spent four hours and 24 minutes overcoming Colombia's Nicolas Mejia in the semi-final, grabbed a break of serve early in the second set.

Tseng broke back but the momentum was with Draper and he charged through the tie-break to take the match into a decider.

Draper, the son of former Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Roger Draper, riled his opponent with a dance move at the net after breaking back for 4-4 in the third set.

But it was Tseng who grabbed the crucial break to lead 5-4 and he sealed his triumph with a gutsy second serve ace.