Tennis: Thiem beats Djokovic in thriller to reach title match at ATP Finals

Sport

Tennis: Thiem beats Djokovic in thriller to reach title match at ATP Finals

Austria's Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam at the 2020 US Open
Austria's Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam at the 2020 US Open AFP/Glyn KIRK

Bookmark

LONDON: Dominic Thiem recovered from squandering four match points in a dramatic second-set tie-break to beat Novak Djokovic in the last four at the ATP Finals on Saturday (Nov 21).

The US Open champion won 7-5, 6-7 (10/12), 7-6 (7/5) and will face either Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final at the elite eight-man event.

The world's top four players all made it through to the semi-finals for the first time at London's O2 Arena, which is hosting the season-ending event for the 12th and final year.

Thiem forced the only break to take a tight first set 7-5 but neither player could make the breakthrough in the second set, which went to a tie-break.

Thiem had four match points but agonisingly watched them all slip away as 17-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic levelled.

It was a similar story in the third set, with both players rock-solid on serve and the match came down to a deciding tie-break.

The Serbian world number one raced into a 4-0 lead and looked certain to win but Thiem stormed back, winning six points in a row to earn two more match points.

He was unable to capitalise on the first of those but won the second to take the match.

Source: AFP

Tagged Topics

Bookmark