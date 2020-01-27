Tennis: Thiem sails past Monfils into maiden Melbourne quarters

MELBOURNE: Fifth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria kept his flawless record intact against Gael Monfils with a trouble-free 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory on Monday (Jan 27) to reach his maiden quarter-final at the Australian Open.

Twice French Open finalist Thiem came into the fourth-round clash against the 10th seed having won all five of the matches they have previously played and did not face a single breakpoint against the Frenchman on the Rod Laver Arena.

Thiem, who lost to Rafa Nadal both times in the title match at Roland Garros, converted four of his 14 breakpoint chances on and hit 31 winners to seal the contest.

The 26-year-old will meet either top seed Nadal or local hope Nick Kyrgios, seeded 23rd, for a place in the semi-finals.

