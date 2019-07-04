Tennis: Tomic stripped of £45,000 Wimbledon prize money for tanking

LONDON: Australia's Bernard Tomic was stripped of his entire £45,000 (US$56,600) Wimbledon prize money on Thursday (Jul 4) for tanking his first round match which was over in just 58 minutes, officials announced.

The controversial Tomic, who had been accused of not trying previously in his career, lost 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to France's Jo-Wifried Tsonga on Tuesday.

"It is the opinion of the referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards," said a statement by the All England Club.

"Therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of £45,000 which will be deducted from prize money."