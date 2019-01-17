Tennis: Top seed Halep digs deep against impressive Kenin to advance

Halep celebrates
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after defeating United States' Sofia Kenin in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia on Jan 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Aaron Favila)
MELBOURNE: Top seed Simona Halep staved off a spirited challenge from American youngster Sofia Kenin to prevail 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4 in the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday and set up a showdown with former world number one Venus Williams next.

The Romanian has struggled for form and fitness since her first-round defeat at the U.S. Open last August and came into the year's first Grand Slam short of preparation after a back injury ended her 2018 season prematurely.

She broke the 20-year-old Kenin twice in the first set but the American fought back in the second set from 3-0 down to level it at 1-1 in the tiebreaker.

Halep then got the crucial break in the third set to go up 5-4 and converted her second match point for the victory in two hours and 31 minutes.

Halep, who was on a five-match losing streak before the Australian Open, set up a third-round meeting against multiple Grand Slam winner Williams, who beat Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-3 4-6 6-0.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Source: Reuters

