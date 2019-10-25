Tennis: Tsitsipas avoids upset defeat in Basel

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

10 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BASEL: Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas avoided an upset defeat against Ricardas Berankis when he came from a set down to reach the Swiss Indoors quarter-finals on Thursday (OCt 24).

The Lithuanian, ranked 70th, won the first set in a tiebreak before Tsitsipas took control of his service games to secure the remaining two sets comfortably for a 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-4 win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sixth-ranked Tsitsipas faced one break point in the match, and he won 75per cent of his second-serve points on the way to his 13th quarter-final of the season.

The 21-year-old has recovered well from a poor patch of form in August, reaching the China Open final and the Shanghai Masters semi-finals.

