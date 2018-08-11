Tennis: Tsitsipas stuns Zverev to keep dream run alive in Toronto

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Greek tyro Stefanos Tsitsipas' dream run at the Rogers Cup continued on Friday as the teenager toppled defending champion Alexander Zverev 3-6 7-6(11) 6-4 to reach the semi-finals in Toronto.

The win over world number three Zverev looked unlikely when the 19-year-old dropped the first set and fell behind 2-5 in the second.

But Tsitsipas managed to save two match points and shifted the momentum after edging Zverev in a marathon second-set tiebreak.

Extending the match paid off for Tsitsipas as Zverev made a number of uncharacteristic errors in a tight third set and he handed the world number 27 victory with a double fault on match point.

The win was the Greek's third straight over a top 10 opponent after he dispatched Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic in the previous two rounds.

Next up for Tsitsipas is a showdown with big-serving South African Kevin Anderson, who thrashed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-2 earlier on Friday.

Fourth seed Anderson, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, was never broken and won 81 percent of his first serves.

