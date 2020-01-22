Tennis: Tsitsipas through to third round after Kohlschreiber withdraws

Sport

Tennis: Tsitsipas through to third round after Kohlschreiber withdraws

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2020. Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning the match against Italy's Salvatore Caruso. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MELBOURNE: Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after his German opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew, organisers said on Wednesday (Jan 22).

The Australian Open's official schedule showed the Greek had won his second round match with a walk-over without providing further details.

Tsitsipas, who had won both his previous meetings against the world No. 79, will meet either Canadian Milos Raonic or Cristian Garin of Chile in the third round.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark