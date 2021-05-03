Tennis: Up to 1,000 fans per court at French Open, says minister

FILE PHOTO: French Open
Spectators and a steward wearing face masks look on during the first round match between Britain's Johanna Konta in and Coco Gauff of the US. (Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)
PARIS: Every Roland Garros court will be allowed to be 35 per cent full with a limit of 1,000 spectators at the beginning of the French Open amid an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, National Education, Youth and Sports minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Sunday.

The limit will be raised to 65 per cent - 5,000 fans - starting Jun 9 when the claycourt Grand Slam quarter-finals get underway, Blanquer told France 3 TV channel.

It marks an improvement on last year's delayed tournament when a maximum of 1,000 spectators were allowed in the grounds of Roland Garros.

This year's French Open, which was delayed by a week, is set to start on May 30.

Spectators will be allowed back into arenas from May 19, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, providing that the health situation does not deteriorate.

Source: Reuters

