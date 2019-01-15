Tennis: Venus Williams secures come-from-behind win

Venus Williams Australian Open Jan 15
Venus Williams of the US celebrates her victory against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan 15, 2019. (Photo: AFP/William West)
SYDNEY: Venus Williams celebrated her 19th main draw appearance at the Australian Open with a come-from-behind 6-7(3), 7-6(3), 6-2 victory over 25th seed Mihaela Buzarnescu on Tuesday (Jan 15), marking a successful day for some of the sport's oldest active competitors.

The 38-year-old, who is unseeded for the first time since 2014 and is the oldest player in the women's draw, will meet France's Alize Cornet in the second round.

It was a good day for some of the veterans of the sport after big serving 39-year-old Ivo Karlovic, the oldest male player, served his way into the second round against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, a man 18 years his junior.

Title contender Roger Federer, aged 37, comfortably won his first round match on Monday.

Source: Reuters/zl

