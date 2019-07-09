Tennis-Wimbledon day eight
Highlights of Tuesday's eighth day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year (times GMT):
1335 HALEP OVERPOWERS ZHANG TO REACH SEMIS
Former world number one Simona Halep recovered from 4-1 down in the opening set to beat China's Zhang Shuai 7-6(4) 6-1.
In her first semi-final appearance at Wimbledon since 2014, Halep will meet either Elina Svitolina or Karolina Muchova.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)