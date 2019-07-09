Tennis-Wimbledon day eight

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Highlights of Tuesday's eighth day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year (times GMT):

1335 HALEP OVERPOWERS ZHANG TO REACH SEMIS

Former world number one Simona Halep recovered from 4-1 down in the opening set to beat China's Zhang Shuai 7-6(4) 6-1.

In her first semi-final appearance at Wimbledon since 2014, Halep will meet either Elina Svitolina or Karolina Muchova.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)