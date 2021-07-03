Tennis-Wimbledon day six

LONDON: Highlights of day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT):

1340 BERRETTINI MARCHES ON

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini made short work of Aljaz Bedene, beating the Slovenian 6-4 6-4 6-4 for his 100th Tour-level match victory. He also equalled his best Wimbledon performance by reaching the round of 16.

Among the women, Czech Karolina Muchova advanced with a 7-5 6-3 victory over French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, while Ajla Tomljanovic beat Jelena Ostapenko 4-6 6-4 6-2 in an ill-tempered match.

READ MORE:

Shapovalov ends Murray's run at Wimbledon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Korda too good for Britain's Evans as he reaches last 16

Tunisian magician Jabeur adds special ingredient to Wimbledon mix

Wolf-man Djokovic downs Kudla to reach last 16

Jabeur casts spell over Muguruza to reach last 16

Advertisement

In-form Samsonova powers past Stephens to reach Wimbledon last 16

Sabalenka crushes Serrano to storm into last 16

Pliskova trumps Martincova in Czech battle to move into Wimbledon last-16

Swiatek eyes dream double after crushing Begu at Wimbledon

Mercurial Kyrgios happy to be 'relatable' entertainer than tennis god

Wimbledon order of play on Saturday

1306 KERBER STORMS BACK TO ELIMINATE SASNOVICH

Former champion Angelique Kerber found herself a set down against Aliaksandra Sasnovich but benefited from a rain delay, after which she came out all guns blazing to win 12 of the next 13 games to advance to the last-16 with a 2-6 6-0 6-1 victory.

1035 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

Organisers said there will be no play on all outside courts before 1130 GMT due to rain.

1006 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the sixth day of Wimbledon began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

American teenager Coco Gauff will look to move into the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time when she takes on Slovenia's Kaja Juvan on Centre Court, while top seed Ash Barty is up against Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Eight-times champion Roger Federer, who will face Britain's Cameron Norrie, is also in action, along with second seed Daniil Medvedev who will take on 2017 finalist Marin Cilic.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad, Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)