Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Monday
REUTERS: Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jack Draper (Britain)
Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 10-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
Andy Murray (Britain) v 24-Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia)
COURT ONE (1200)
Monica Niculescu (Romania) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)
7-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan)
COURT TWO (1000)
Fiona Ferro (France) v 11-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)
Federico Delbonis (Argentina) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)
22-Dan Evans (Britain) v Feliciano Lopez (Spain)
Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) v Venus Williams (U.S.)
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)