Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

MEN'S SINGLES FINAL

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

MIXED DOUBLES FINAL

7-Neal Skupski (Britain)/Desirae Krawczyk (U.S.) v Joe Salisbury (Britain)/Harriet Dart (Britain)

